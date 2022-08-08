Barrow AFC sign Zimbabwean international striker David Moyo

David Moyo

Pete Wild has added another face to his front line in the form of centre forward David Moyo.

After impressing in training for the first couple weeks of the season, Moyo has now put pen to paper and signed a one year deal with The Bluebirds.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals in 38 appearances in the Scottish Championship for Hamilton Academical last campaign, and also contributed with three assists.

Zimbabwe-born Moyo started his career with Northampton Town, making his professional debut against Bradford City in the FA Cup. The striker has been capped five times for his country, being selected most recently for African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He joined Hamilton in 2019 and signed a new three-year deal with The Accies in 2020 but left the club this summer, reaching an agreement with the Scottish side to seek a new challenge and a move to the EFL.

David now joins Barrow with the move subject to international clearance.