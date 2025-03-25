Belarusian President Lukashenko Sends Personal Birthday Message to Zimbabwe’s First Lady
Main News Politics World News Zimbabwe

Belarusian President Lukashenko Sends Personal Birthday Message to Zimbabwe’s First Lady

  • 25/03/2025
  • 0 Comments
  • Less than a minute
  • 206 Views
H.E. Madam Auxillia Mnangagwa

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Your patriotism, rich life experience, professionalism and deep knowledge are of significant value to Zimbabwe, its economic and humanitarian programs. These same qualities have also gained special significance in our joint work in such areas as healthcare, including maternal and child healthcare, education, and food security. I am glad that your visits to Belarus have become a good tradition. I will be happy to welcome you on the hospitable Belarusian land at any time convenient for you to discuss the fulfilment of the earlier-reached agreements as well as new promising projects,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Auxillia Mnangagwa health, family happiness, well-being and successful implementation of all plans.

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Sidelined ... Major General Sanyatwe was only promoted to the rank last December
Main News, Politics, Zimbabwe

Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe – Profile

25/03/2025
Main News, Politics

Power Struggles Intensify in Zimbabwe as Mnangagwa Moves

25/03/2025
Kirsty Coventry reacts after she was elected president of the International Olympic Committee (REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)
Sports, World News, Zimbabwe

Kirsty Coventry Becomes First Female and African IOC

20/03/2025
Business, Main News

Harare Residents Demand Action as Fatal Accidents Involving

20/03/2025
Main News, Sports

Zimbabwe Warriors Fight Back to Draw 2-2 Against

20/03/2025