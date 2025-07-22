Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza Return as Zimbabwe Names Squad for New Zealand Test Series

By Sports Reporter

HARARE – Zimbabwe Cricket has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, featuring the return of Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza, both of whom missed the recent series against South Africa.

In a statement released Monday, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that Curran is back in the fold after recovering from a broken hand sustained during the England Test series in May, while Raza rejoins the Test squad following a period of absence across the format.

The national selectors have made four changes to the squad that played South Africa earlier this month. Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni also make their way back, replacing Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly Madhevere, and Kundai Matigimu, who have been dropped.

A further boost to Zimbabwe comes in the form of Brian Bennett, the promising opening batter who has recovered from the concussion that ruled him out during the second South Africa Test. He is expected to be in contention for a starting spot against the Black Caps.

The two Tests will be hosted at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the first match scheduled from July 30 to August 3, and the second Test to follow from August 7 to 11.

✅ Zimbabwe Test Squad vs New Zealand:

Craig Ervine (Captain)

Brian Bennett

Tanaka Chivanga

Ben Curran

Trevor Gwandu

Roy Kaia

Tanunurwa Makoni

Clive Madande

Vincent Masekesa

Wellington Masakadza

Blessing Muzarabani

Newman Nyamhuri

Sikandar Raza

Tafadzwa Tsiga

Nicholas Welch

Sean Williams

With the series against New Zealand considered a crucial part of Zimbabwe’s Test cricket revival, the return of experienced names like Raza and Curran is seen as vital to balancing a squad with emerging talents and seasoned performers. The team will be banking on the leadership of Craig Ervine, alongside the experience of Sean Williams and the pace firepower of Blessing Muzarabani, to challenge a strong Kiwi outfit.