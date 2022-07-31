Benni McCarthy joins Man United

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has joined Premier League giants Manchester United as a first team coach.

The club confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday evening.

McCarthy (44) is his country’s all-time leading goal scorer and remains the only South African to win the Champions League during his time with FC Porto.

He also has playing experience in England where he played for both Blackburn Rovers and West Ham.

Since moving into the coaching world, he has had success locally with Cape Town City and AmaZulu.