Bev adopts Waverley and Palace hotels in Bulawayo

IT appears magnetic pole dancer Beverley Sibanda has adopted both Palace and Waverley hotels in Bulawayo and is set to take her ‘romance’ to another level judging by the number of sold-out shows she has staged there since the hotels underwent renovations.

The charming “queen of poles” who is coming to Bulawayo is set to rekindle her romance with fans at Waverley Hotel on Friday (5 August) before another performance at Palace Hotel on Saturday (6 August).

The two hotels have apparently become her home ground after previously staging successful shows there.

Owing to her dancing skills, Bev who is leader of the erotic dancing group-the Sexy Angels- became the most sought-after artist in the showbiz longer.

Proprietor of both Waverley and Palace hotels Tapiwa Gandiwa said they were bringing back the adult entertainer following calls by their patrons. He promises fans top-notch performance at the two hotels.

“The reasons why we are bringing Bev back to Waverley and Palace hotels for a performance on Friday and Saturday is because of public demand. We are bringing her back after wild calls from fun lovers in the city.

“It is also part of our Heroes Special as we know that our fans are supporting us very much and that is why we are bringing back Bev for a performance at the two hotels.

“She is always staging remarkable performances every time she comes here so people said they want her back. So we are doing as people suggested.

“I have no doubt that they are going to have a good time. It’s also a move to lighten up our entertainment calendar this year, which will be filled with exciting and fun events,” said Gandiwa.

Bev will share the stage with Sungura Masters and Powerpoint Queens supported by resident DJs Ayax, Bandit and Mandoza.

Director of Ceremonies Aubrey Mafuka popularly known as Sir Aubrey and Jaiva Arts stable director Bukhosi Nyathi aka Mr Jaiva will be the hosts of the two shows both at Waverley and Palace hotels.-B-METRO