Bill Antonio secures deal in Belgium

DYNAMOS’ Bill Antonio has secured his move to a Belgian top-flight league club KV Mechelen on an undisclosed fee.
He confirmed the development during a training session held at Prince Edward this afternoon.
He is expected to leave the country tomorrow.
