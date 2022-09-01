Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports Bill Antonio secures deal in Belgium
SportsZimbabwe

Bill Antonio secures deal in Belgium

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Bill Antonio
Bill Antonio

DYNAMOS’ Bill Antonio has secured his move to a Belgian top-flight league club KV Mechelen on an undisclosed fee.
He confirmed the development during a training session held at Prince Edward this afternoon.

He is expected to leave the country tomorrow.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Fifa bans top Zimbabwean referee Zhoya over sexual offences

Forest, Fulham race to sign Nakamba

Mphoko accused of rape remains in custody

Details Emerge: Loan sharks forced debt-ridden Vlad Duk to drink killer pesticide...

American deported from Zimbabwe Vows to return after overstaying for 450 days

BP signs contract with Polaris for its successful oil and gas exploration...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

South Africa Home Affairs Minister Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permit | Full Text
Chivayo says power utility ZPC owes Intratrek US$600k as trial fails to take off
Fifa bans top Zimbabwean referee Zhoya over sexual offences
Forest, Fulham race to sign Nakamba

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!