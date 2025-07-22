Bill Cosby Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After Drowning Tragedy in Costa Rica

LOS ANGELES – Veteran actor Bill Cosby has paid an emotional tribute to his The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who tragically drowned on Sunday, July 20, while on vacation in Costa Rica. Warner was 54.

Cosby, 88, who played the patriarch Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable in the iconic sitcom, described Warner as “very professional” and a “great studier”, recalling his time portraying son Theodore Huxtable on the hit show that aired from 1984 to 1992.

“He always knew his lines, his cues and always knew where to go,” Cosby told ABC News. “I enjoyed working with him very much. Malcolm was a professional from the very start.”

Warner’s death has been officially ruled as “asphyxia by submersion”, according to a statement from Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). Authorities said Warner was swept away by a current while swimming, and though bystanders attempted to rescue him, he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Tributes Pour In for Warner

The tragic news has shaken the entertainment world. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, who worked with Warner on 9-1-1, wrote on social media:

“This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent… heartbroken and sending love to his family.”

Comedian and actress Sherri Shepherd, who co-starred with Warner in Sherri, remembered him as:

“One of the most grounded people I’ve met in this business… a renaissance man with humour, grace, humility, and a deep love for his culture and family.”

Warner, who kept his personal life largely private, is survived by his wife and daughter. He remained close to Cosby even after the show’s conclusion, with Cosby noting that:

“Malcolm calls here regularly.”

Warner’s career spanned decades, with standout roles in Suits, The Resident, and 9-1-1. He was also an accomplished musician and director, beloved for his versatility and poise.

His untimely death marks a huge loss to the global television and cultural landscape.