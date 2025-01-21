Billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi Joins OpenAI Board Amid Major Restructuring

San Francisco, USA – OpenAI, the artificial intelligence giant and creator of ChatGPT, has appointed billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi to its board of directors. This strategic move comes as the company transitions into a for-profit public benefit corporation to compete effectively in the increasingly competitive AI industry.

A Distinguished Addition to OpenAI’s Leadership

Ogunlesi, co-founder of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), is a prominent Wall Street figure known for guiding influential global organizations through critical phases. His appointment comes during OpenAI’s aggressive growth and restructuring period.

Bret Taylor, OpenAI board chair and former CEO of Salesforce, stated:

“Adebayo has an exceptional history of driving success in global organizations, skillfully navigating complex and dynamic commercial landscapes.”

Driving AI Growth Through Infrastructure Investment

Recently, Ogunlesi launched a US$30 billion joint fund with Microsoft, Nvidia, and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to develop essential data centers and power infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to bolster AI scalability, aligning perfectly with OpenAI’s vision for responsible AI deployment.

Ogunlesi expressed enthusiasm for his role at OpenAI:

“Thoughtful strategies and investment in infrastructure are vital to unlocking AI’s full potential and delivering its benefits responsibly.”

Challenges in OpenAI’s Transition

Valued at US$150 billion, OpenAI is transitioning into a public benefit corporation, blending profitability with societal advancement. The company aims to amplify investor contributions while adhering to its mission of bettering society.

However, this transition has drawn criticism. Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has publicly opposed the move, citing concerns over its deviation from its non-profit origins. Musk’s legal team recently urged regulatory bodies in California and Delaware to investigate the restructuring, potentially forcing OpenAI to auction a stake in the company.

Board Evolution and Vision

Ogunlesi joins an elite board that includes:

A New Era for OpenAI

As the AI sector expands, OpenAI’s leadership is focused on ensuring scalability and responsible growth. Ogunlesi’s extensive experience in global infrastructure and financing is expected to play a key role in this effort.