Birmingham Nurse Nicholas Mbambo Placed Under Non-Patient Facing Role Restrictions by NMC Panel

The Nursing and Midwifery Council’s (NMC) Investigating Committee has imposed an 18-month interim conditions of practice order on a Birmingham-based nurse during a virtual hearing held on January 3, 2025.

Nicholas Mbambo, who has been registered as an Adult Nurse since September 2013, attended the hearing unrepresented. The panel, chaired by Ingrid Lee and including Sally Glen and Howard Millington, established several significant conditions for Mr. Mbambo’s continued practice.

Key restrictions include:

Limiting practice to University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Restricting duties to non-patient facing roles

Mandatory reporting requirements to the NMC regarding employment and studies

The conditions represent a significant modification to Mr. Mbambo’s practicing capabilities, particularly the requirement to avoid patient-facing roles. The order includes comprehensive reporting obligations, requiring him to inform the NMC of any clinical incidents, investigations, or disciplinary proceedings within seven days.

The panel has mandated six-monthly reviews of the conditions, though both Mr. Mbambo and the NMC may request earlier reviews if new relevant evidence emerges. The NMC Case Examiners have yet to determine whether there is a case to answer regarding the underlying allegations.

Mr. Mbambo must also immediately provide copies of these conditions to his employer and any educational institutions where he may study. The order allows for information sharing between the NMC and relevant parties regarding his performance and compliance with the conditions.