Biti ,Chamisa Threesome With Russian Woman Ends In $1 million

Tendai Biti, the vice president of MDC-Alliance was allegedly accused of manhandling a woman during altercation outside Harare Magistrates’ Court last month. He has been filed a US$1 million claim for damages caused.

A criminal charge has been given against Biti and complaints against him aswell have been filed with the Law Society of Zimbabwe and the Gender Commission as Ms Tatiana Aleshina made a police report of being manhandled.

George Katsimberi, is the defendant in a criminal case with Ms Aleshina as one of the witnesses.

Biti was arrested for assult and was charged bail of $10 000 following his assult arrest and the provincial head magistrate in Harare, Ms Vongai Muchuchuti, set the trial for January 18 next year. On 30 November, Ms Aleshina and Biti had a heated exchange in which she says she was manhandled.

In the civil claim filed at the High Court on Monday against Biti and MDC-A, Ms Aleshina and Augur Investments demands a payment of US$1 million for damages caused due to what they see as defamatory comments published by Biti and his party on their twitter accounts on or about December 4 and again by Biti on December 13.

In addition Ms Aleshina and Augur demand that the tweets deleted. Moreso, MDC-A should publish a retraction and apologise to the plaintiffs in three widely circulating newspapers in Zimbabwe.

Biti and the MDC-A were given 10 days to respond to the claim.

In summons before the High Court, Augur Investments and Tatiana Aleshina, a Russian woman linked to the company, accuse Biti and the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa of using defamatory comments against the two plaintiffs.

Biti was arrested early this month after allegedly calling Aleshina an “idiot” and was dragged before a Harare magistrate. His case is still pending before the courts