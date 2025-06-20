BoE Chief Andrew Bailey Casts Doubt on Need for a Retail Digital Pound, Flags Crypto as ‘Risky Asset’

KYIV / LONDON — 20 June 2025 .Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has questioned whether Britain really needs a retail digital pound, saying he remains “to be convinced” that new forms of money would deliver benefits that can’t be achieved through existing payments technology. Speaking at the National Bank of Ukraine’s annual research conference in Kyiv on Friday, Bailey warned central bankers to stay alert to an expanding “non-money system” outside traditional finance.

Bailey argued that proposals for a central-bank digital currency (CBDC) must show clear public advantages such as faster, smarter payments and tougher anti-fraud tools before the Bank commits to issuing one. “I remain to be convinced that we need to create new forms of money such as a central-bank retail digital currency to achieve this,” he told delegates.

His comments come even as the Bank of England and HM Treasury continue detailed design work on a possible “digital pound,” a project launched with a joint consultation in early 2023 and now in a multi-year exploration phase. Under current plans, any digital pound would circulate alongside physical cash and commercial-bank deposits, but ministers have stressed no final decision on launch will be taken this Parliament.

Crypto still seen as high-risk

Bailey also reiterated his long-held view that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are a “risky asset class and should be seen as such,” echoing recent warnings by the UK Financial Conduct Authority that investors could lose their entire stake. The FCA said last month it would relax a ban on certain crypto-linked products for retail customers but insisted that consumer protections remain limited.

Post-crisis rules under the microscope

Addressing a broader audience of regulators and academics, the governor questioned whether strict capital and liquidity rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis might have inadvertently pushed risk into the lightly regulated “non-bank” sector. “Have we increased overall financial-stability risk by raising the bar too high in banks? It’s a fair enough question, but intrinsically hard to answer,” he conceded.

Bailey nonetheless defended tougher banking standards, arguing they were “rightly raised” in response to the crisis and continue to underpin confidence nearly 15 years later.

What happens next?

Officials at the Bank stress that the digital-pound programme remains in a design and experimentation phase, with a formal launch only likely in the “second half of the decade” if the project ultimately passes cost-benefit and security tests. For now, Bailey’s remarks suggest scepticism at the very top of Threadneedle Street, emphasising that central banks must weigh innovation against proven public need.