Bona Mugabe sends Christmas message to Zimbabweans

Former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona Mugabe-Chikore has urged Zimbabweans not to be carried away by the Christmas craze otherwise they will be stranded in January.
Writing on Facebook, Chikore urged parents not to pretend to be good parents for a day while they failed throughout the year.
Read her unedited post below:
The children that demand expensive clothes for Christmas will be the same children who need school fees in January. The very friends you spend money on are the same friends who will be laughing at you while your children are not going to school. Enjoy responsibly.
Don’t get too excited, Christmas is only one day. Spend with future in mind. Don’t compare yourself with anyone. Enjoy according to what you have. If you don’t control your budget, January will have 60 days to you. Don’t try to be a good parent for one day while you have failed for a year.
Do the best for those who really need it. But remember that Christmas is only one day. Spend responsibly
