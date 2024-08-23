Botswana Unearths Largest Diamond in Over a Century: A 2,492-Carat Marvel
Business World News

Botswana Unearths Largest Diamond in Over a Century: A 2,492-Carat Marvel

  • 23/08/2024
  • 0 Comments
  • 2 minutes read
  • 289 Views

In a historic moment for the global diamond industry, Botswana has unveiled the largest diamond discovered in more than a century. The massive 2,492-carat gem, unearthed at the Karowe Mine, has captured worldwide attention and solidified Botswana’s position as a leading producer of exceptional diamonds.

Record-Breaking Discovery

The colossal stone, weighing approximately half a kilogram, is the second-largest diamond ever found in a mine. It’s surpassed only by the legendary Cullinan Diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905, which weighed 3,106 carats.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi showcased the fist-sized diamond at a viewing ceremony on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Visibly moved by the discovery, President Masisi remarked, “It is overwhelming. I am lucky to have seen it in my time.”

Lucara Diamond Corp’s Triumph

The Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp, which operates the Karowe Mine, announced the discovery on Wednesday. CEO William Lamb expressed the company’s excitement, stating, “We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond.”

Naseem Lahri, Botswana’s managing director for Lucara, emphasized the significance of the find, calling it “history in the making” and a proud moment for Botswana.

Advanced Mining Technology

The diamond was located using cutting-edge X-ray technology designed to detect large, high-value diamonds. This technology has been instrumental in Karowe Mine’s consistent production of exceptional stones.

Botswana: A Diamond Powerhouse

This discovery further cements Botswana’s status as a diamond mining juggernaut:

  • Second-largest producer of natural diamonds globally, behind Russia
  • Home to the Karowe Mine, which has produced four other 1,000+ carat diamonds in the last decade
  • Source of recent record-breaking diamonds, including:
    • The 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond (2019)
    • The 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond (sold for $53 million in 2017)
    • The Constellation diamond (sold for a record $63 million in 2016)

Economic Implications

While it’s too early to determine the exact value of this new discovery, its potential impact on Botswana’s economy is significant. For context, a smaller 813-carat diamond from the same mine sold for $63 million in 2016, setting a record for a rough gem.

The Science Behind the Stone

Diamonds of this magnitude are formed when carbon atoms are compressed under immense pressure deep underground. Most diamonds are at least a billion years old, with some dating back over 3 billion years.

Looking Ahead

As the world marvels at this extraordinary find, attention turns to the diamond’s future. Questions remain about its valuation and how it will be sold. The stone’s journey from this point – whether it will be cut into smaller gems or preserved in its current state – will be closely watched by diamond enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

This remarkable discovery not only highlights Botswana’s mineral wealth but also showcases the ongoing potential for groundbreaking finds in the diamond industry. As President Masisi aptly put it, this truly is “history in the making.”

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Business, Main News, Zimbabwe

Tragedy Strikes Lake Malawi: Zimbabwean Pilot Captain Fungai

23/08/2024
Business, CoS - UK Home Office News

Staffordshire Mental Health Nurse Richard Gwatiringa Suspended

23/08/2024
Warren Chiwawa
Business, Crime & Courts

Harare City Council Scandal: US$900,000 Misappropriated, Inquiry Reveals

22/08/2024
Why This is Shocking in Peacetime The fact that Zimbabwe, a country not currently experiencing war or major civil unrest, is unable to host international football matches is indeed shocking and unusual. Here's why: Infrastructure Expectations: In peacetime, countries are generally expected to maintain and develop their infrastructure, including sports facilities. The inability to do so raises questions about governance and resource allocation. Economic Implications: Zimbabwe is not under international sanctions that would prevent it from importing materials or hiring expertise to maintain its stadiums. This suggests deep-rooted economic issues affecting even high-profile national projects. National Pride: Football is often a source of national pride. The inability to host home games can be seen as embarrassing on the international stage, especially for a country with Zimbabwe's football heritage. Continuous Problem: This isn't a new or temporary issue, but one that has persisted since September of the previous year, indicating a lack of urgency or ability to address the problem quickly. Regional Comparison: Many of Zimbabwe's neighbors, including countries with similar or lower GDPs, manage to maintain CAF-approved stadiums. This stark contrast is particularly alarming. Impact on Sports Development: Without proper facilities, the development of local talent and the growth of the sport at grassroots levels can be severely hampered. Lost Economic Opportunities: Home games typically bring economic benefits to the host city through tourism and local spending. These opportunities are being lost to other countries. Peacetime Priorities: In peacetime, governments typically prioritize projects that boost national morale and international standing. The failure to maintain a national stadium capable of hosting international matches seems to contradict these expected priorities. This situation underscores deeper issues within Zimbabwe's sports administration and possibly its broader governance and economic management. It serves as a stark reminder that even in peacetime, countries can face significant challenges in maintaining what many would consider basic national infrastructure.
Business

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Sewer Pond Near

22/08/2024
Business, Entertainment

Mambo Dhuterere Withdraws from Y2K Africa Music Festival

22/08/2024