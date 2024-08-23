Botswana Unearths Largest Diamond in Over a Century: A 2,492-Carat Marvel

In a historic moment for the global diamond industry, Botswana has unveiled the largest diamond discovered in more than a century. The massive 2,492-carat gem, unearthed at the Karowe Mine, has captured worldwide attention and solidified Botswana’s position as a leading producer of exceptional diamonds.

Record-Breaking Discovery

The colossal stone, weighing approximately half a kilogram, is the second-largest diamond ever found in a mine. It’s surpassed only by the legendary Cullinan Diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905, which weighed 3,106 carats.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi showcased the fist-sized diamond at a viewing ceremony on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Visibly moved by the discovery, President Masisi remarked, “It is overwhelming. I am lucky to have seen it in my time.”

Lucara Diamond Corp’s Triumph

The Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp, which operates the Karowe Mine, announced the discovery on Wednesday. CEO William Lamb expressed the company’s excitement, stating, “We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond.”

Naseem Lahri, Botswana’s managing director for Lucara, emphasized the significance of the find, calling it “history in the making” and a proud moment for Botswana.

Advanced Mining Technology

The diamond was located using cutting-edge X-ray technology designed to detect large, high-value diamonds. This technology has been instrumental in Karowe Mine’s consistent production of exceptional stones.

Botswana: A Diamond Powerhouse

This discovery further cements Botswana’s status as a diamond mining juggernaut:

Second-largest producer of natural diamonds globally, behind Russia

Home to the Karowe Mine, which has produced four other 1,000+ carat diamonds in the last decade

Source of recent record-breaking diamonds, including: The 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond (2019) The 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond (sold for $53 million in 2017) The Constellation diamond (sold for a record $63 million in 2016)



Economic Implications

While it’s too early to determine the exact value of this new discovery, its potential impact on Botswana’s economy is significant. For context, a smaller 813-carat diamond from the same mine sold for $63 million in 2016, setting a record for a rough gem.

The Science Behind the Stone

Diamonds of this magnitude are formed when carbon atoms are compressed under immense pressure deep underground. Most diamonds are at least a billion years old, with some dating back over 3 billion years.

Looking Ahead

As the world marvels at this extraordinary find, attention turns to the diamond’s future. Questions remain about its valuation and how it will be sold. The stone’s journey from this point – whether it will be cut into smaller gems or preserved in its current state – will be closely watched by diamond enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

This remarkable discovery not only highlights Botswana’s mineral wealth but also showcases the ongoing potential for groundbreaking finds in the diamond industry. As President Masisi aptly put it, this truly is “history in the making.”