Boxer Manyuchi gets US$10k present from Mnangagwa

President Emerson Mnangagwa has rewarded champion boxer Charles Manyuchi with a US$10 000 present following his latest victory in defence of the WBF world middleweight title.

Manyuchi beat Ugandan Mahommed Sebyala by unanimous points decision in Masvingo recently. The victory also earned him two newly inaugurated belts – the WABA World Supreme and the World Professional Boxing Federation titles.

President Mnangagwa congratulated Manyuchi for his success and handed him a cash token of appreciation.

In return, Manyuchi gave the President specially branded souvenirs comprising a boxing belt and a pair of gloves dedicated to the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Manyuchi was escorted on the visit by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, and her deputy, Tino Machakaire.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Also on the entourage was acting director of Sport Commission Ignatious Vambe, Lawrence Zimbudzana of Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board, Manyuchi’s manager Peter Hlohla and Tafadzwa Chibaya of Charles Manyuchi Academy.