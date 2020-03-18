Boxer Mayweather Dies

Roger Mayweather has sadly passed away at the age of 58.

The legendary professional boxer and trainer – and uncle to former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather – died on Tuesday (March 17), TMZ reports.

Roger was a key part of Floyd‘s training team.

Roger‘s health had reportedly been declining for years.

“My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing,” Floyd has said. “He’s only in his 50s, but it seems like he’s an old man in his 80s.”

Our thoughts are with Floyd and Roger Mayweather‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

We're mourning the losses of so many celebrities who have died in 2020.

