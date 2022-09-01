BP signs contract with Polaris for its successful oil and gas exploration in Zimbabwe

Supplied by STRYDE Bill Mooney, Polaris and Mike Popham, STRYDE at IMAGE 2022

UNITED Kingdom-based seismic technology provider, STRYDE, has signed a contract with Polaris Natural Resources following its successful use of the STRYDE nodal system in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The BP-owned company secured the seven-figure contract to supply a 13,000-node system to UK-based Polaris.

The deal, signed at the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience & Energy (IMAGE) in Texas, sees the transfer in ownership of the system, where it will be used to acquire high-density subsurface data to enable cost-effective and efficient oil and gas exploration in Africa.

This year STRYDE’s node system successfully collected high-density 2D seismic data in Zimbabwe, before being sent for processing and interpretation, enabling an independent oil and gas operator to identify and mature additional prospects in the Cabora Bassa basin.

The Muzarabani-1 well, considered to be the largest undrilled conventional oil and gas prospects onshore Africa, is currently being drilled.

Because of the small size of the nodes, Polaris will be able to deploy and retrieve thousands per day, minimizing the need for line clearing and land disruption, upping efficiency.

Polaris will be creating jobs in the local area by employing individuals to deploy, retrieve and manage the STRYDE nodes.

STRYDE claims that its customers benefit from a substantially reduced environmental footprint, reduced HSE risk, faster surveys, and significant operational and logistical efficiencies before, during, and after acquisition by using the product, launched in 2020.

Chief executive at Polaris, Bill Mooney said: “We required a seismic imaging system that was low-cost but wouldn’t compromise the quality of the output dataset.

“STRYDE was able to deliver this through the use of their compact Nimble System™ and we were pleased to see significant cost savings and operational efficiency gains unlocked.

“As a direct result of using STRYDE Nodes™ we were able to reduce the size of the survey crew and decrease the number of vehicles and logistics required, and therefore the project timeline and associated costs and risk.”

Mr Mooney continued: “This resulted in the acquisition of high-resolution and deep structure data that allowed us to deliver the subsurface insights required to make informed drilling decisions to our client, to help end energy poverty in Zimbabwe.”

Signing the contract on behalf of STRYDE, CEO Mike Popham shared his excitement for the future of nodal systems.

He said: “We are delighted that following successful projects together during 2021, Bill and his team at Polaris have decided to proceed with purchasing our Nimble System.

“It serves as further proof that our nodal system is fundamentally changing how land seismic is acquired, reducing the environmental impact while enabling higher density, more affordable seismic acquisition.

“Polaris customers will in turn benefit from a radically improved understanding of the subsurface, leading to far greater returns on both untapped, and existing reservoirs.

“This is another exciting step forward for STRYDE in Africa, and across the globe and we’re very proud to sign together at this year’s IMAGE conference and exhibition.”

Source: Voice Energy