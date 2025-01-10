Brighton Chimene Elevated to FIFA ‘Elite B’ Class After Stellar Refereeing Season

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe’s top referee, Brighton Chimene, has been promoted to the FIFA Elite B class, marking a significant milestone in his career. The elevation comes after an outstanding year officiating high-profile matches on both the local and international stage.
A Stellar 2024 Season
The Rusape-based referee demonstrated his skill and professionalism throughout the 2024 season, officiating in several key matches, including:
- 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Libya vs. Mauritius
- 2025 AFCON Qualifier: Tanzania vs. Guinea
- CHAN Qualifier: Angola vs. Lesotho
- CAF Champions League Match: Arta Solar (Djibouti) vs. Dekadaha (Somalia)
Chimene also showcased his expertise at regional tournaments such as the COSAFA Senior Men’s Tournament, COSAFA U20 and U17 Championships, and the Four Nations Tournament in Malawi. His impressive performances earned him the Zimbabwean Referee of the Year title for the fourth time.
Significance of the Promotion
Chimene’s promotion to the FIFA Elite B class places him just one tier below referees eligible to officiate at the FIFA World Cup. According to ZIFA Referees Manager Joshua Tigere:
“This is a significant rise. He is now eligible to officiate at AFCON and CHAN tournaments. Effectively, he can take charge of any international match, but for logistics’ sake, CAF limits them to officiating in Africa.”
While Chimene’s elevation comes too late for the upcoming CHAN tournament, it positions him for future assignments at major international tournaments.
Zimbabwe’s Refereeing Presence on the FIFA Panel
Zimbabwe continues to make strides in international refereeing, with 14 referees retained on the FIFA panel for 2025. This includes four male centre referees:
- Brighton Chimene
- Thabani Ruzario
- Lawrence Zimondi
- Owen Manenda (new addition to the panel)
Additionally, three Zimbabwean female referees—Mercy Mayimbo, Grace Gimo, and Thanks Nyahuye—are also on the FIFA panel, highlighting the country’s growing influence in global football officiating.
What’s Next for Chimene?
Chimene’s rise to the Elite B class solidifies his position as one of Africa’s top referees. With his new status, he is expected to officiate at more prestigious tournaments, potentially opening doors to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in the near future. His dedication and skill continue to inspire upcoming referees in Zimbabwe and across the continent.