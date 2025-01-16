British PM Keir Starmer Visits Kyiv to Strengthen UK-Ukraine Relations

Kyiv, Ukraine – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday to solidify ties with Ukraine by signing a landmark “100-Year Partnership” treaty with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit underscores the UK’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

A Historic Partnership Agreement

The newly announced partnership treaty aims to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in the areas of security, science, energy, and trade. According to the agreement, the UK and Ukraine will collaborate to:

Enhance military cooperation in the Baltic, Black, and Azov Seas.

Deter Russian aggression in the region.

Promote scientific and energy advancements for mutual economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Starmer said:

“Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level.”

Support Amid Global Uncertainty

This is Starmer’s first visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister, following his earlier trip in 2023 when he was opposition leader. The visit comes as the global political landscape shifts with US President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to power, raising concerns about potential changes to American foreign policy and its implications for Ukraine.

UK’s Financial and Military Commitment

During the visit, Starmer announced an additional £40 million (€47.5 million/$49 million) to aid Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery. This funding adds to the UK’s significant contributions since Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly three years ago:

Over £12.8 billion in military and civilian aid.

Training for more than 50,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil.

The UK remains one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies, bolstering its military capabilities and providing critical humanitarian assistance.

Discussion on Western Troops in Ukraine

Starmer and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the possibility of Western troops being stationed in Ukraine to monitor a potential ceasefire agreement. The proposal, originally suggested by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to maintain peace and stability in the region should a truce be reached.

A Show of Solidarity from European Leaders

Starmer’s visit coincides with a series of European diplomatic engagements in Kyiv. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also visited Ukraine this week, demonstrating unified European support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russian aggression.

Concerns Over US Foreign Policy Shift

With Trump’s impending return to the White House, there are growing concerns about his “America First” foreign policy approach. Analysts fear this could lead to a reduction in U.S. support for Ukraine and force the country into a truce that may involve ceding territory to Russia. Starmer’s visit signals the UK’s intention to remain a reliable ally for Ukraine, irrespective of potential shifts in American policy.