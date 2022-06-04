Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Burna Boy refused Zanu PF offers of money to wear scarf

NIGERIAN superstar Burna Boy Friday refused offers of money to wear the Zanu PF scarf as an endorsement of the party, it has emerged.

The Grammy award winning Burna Boy was to perform for an hour at a filled-to-capacity Belgravia sports club Friday, after a two-year delay of the show because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Posting on Twitter, journalist, and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono said the Zanu PF officials, whose requests were declined, became so angry they swore at him.

“They offered him money to wear the scarf, and he refused twice!” said Chin’ono.

“The youthful Zanu PF councillor and deputy minister were so upset at the rejection, one of them mumbled, “Hatidye sadza kumba kwaMai vake (we do not care).

“Safe travel Burna Boy, you are not a fool like a washed-up boxer,” Chin’ono said.

One of the ruling party officials is believed to be new Mabvuku councillor Scott Sakupwanya, who was recently captured in a video with American boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather, who was wearing the scarf.-newzim

