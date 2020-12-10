Businessman Eddie Cyprianos Found Dead

PROMINENT Bulawayo businessman and Stingrays Swimming Club coach Eddie Cyprianos has died.

Eddie Cyprianos

Information surrounding his death remain sketchy, but his body was reportedly found in the Matobo area in a suspected case of suicide on Wednesday.

Social media has been awash with news of his passing, with many mourning the electrical engineer, whose kids Andressious, Brendon and Denilson are among the country’s best swimmers.

Cyprianos is a former Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board chairperson, who together with his wife, Nokuthula, the current chairperson of the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Board, transformed the sport through their passion evident in their three sons Denilson and Andesious and Brendon.

The three Cyprianos brothers rank among the mainstay of Zimbabwean swimming, and hold a number of junior and senior national records.

Cristian Brothers College (CBC) where Denilson is the current head boy, are among those that have mourned the passing away of Cyprianos.

“The board of governors, headmaster, staff and boys of Christian Brothers college offer their sincere condolences to Mrs Nokuthula Cyprianos, mother of outgoing head boy, Denilson, Andesious and Brendon on the untimely passing away of Edmore Cyprainos. This is a great loss to the whole CBC family. Mr Cyprainos will be remembered for his great passion for swimming, his unwavering support for the college as a whole. Our prayers are with the family,” read the CBC statement.