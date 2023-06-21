CCC councillor Roki goes independent

MASVINGO – The outgoing CCC Masvingo Urban Ward 2 councilor Roki Kamuzonda has decided to contest the same seat as an independent candidate.

He filed his nomination papers at the ongoing nomination court held at Masvingo City Council. However, Kamuzonda faced opposition from CCC supporters who booed him during the submission of his documents.

Kamuzonda confirmed his independent candidacy in an interview with The Mirror.

The CCC’s candidate for Ward 2 is Shantel Chiwara, who reportedly received 17 votes in the party’s primary election, while Kamuzonda secured 269 votes. Lawyer Frank Chirairo is alleged to have led the race with 361 votes.

These developments indicate internal divisions within the CCC and competition among party members for political positions in the upcoming elections.