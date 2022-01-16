Chamisa Forms New Party

MAIN opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has announced he is forming a new party with a distinct name after a prolonged tussled with nemesis, Douglas Mwonzora over the MDC brand.

He did not disclose the identity of the new party.

Mwonzora early this week wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) informing the electoral body that his party will contest the March 26 by-elections under the MDC Alliance tittle, which is also being used by Chamisa’s outfit.

“Get ready for victory. We have heard you. We listened and it shall be done as per your command and demand,” Chamisa posted on twitter Friday morning.

“Timing and strategy is everything. The new way, the new wave, it is time for change. Let us teach them a lesson. You are the game changers and we are unstoppable #choosethenew,” Chamisa said.

When NewZimbabwe.com contacted him subsequent to the tweet, Chamisa said: “Takachinja kudhara. (We have already rebranded).”

Chamisa so far has lost the party name, the headquarters Morgan Tsvangirai house, provincial offices, and state funding that it is supposed to get under the Political Parties (Finance) Act to Mwonzora.

The Chamisa led MDC has not formally communicated if they will participate in the upcoming by-elections.

About 133 parliamentary and council seats are vacant after Mwonzora’s MDC-T party recalled the Chamisa affiliated legislators. Other vacancies were caused by deaths of MPs and appointments to ambassadorial posts.