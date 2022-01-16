Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Chamisa hints at new party name with a biblical quote

Nelson Chamisa

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has hinted, yet again, that the opposition party will adopt a new name as the party gears up for the 26 March by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections.

Tweeting on Sunday morning, Chamisa hinted of a new party name by referring to a Biblical story of a quarrel between the patriarch, Isaac and the Philistines over wells of water.

The Philistines were jealous of Isaac’s wealth and they claimed a spring he had dug as theirs.

Isaac then dug another well and gave it a new name, and yet again, the Philistines claimed it as theirs, forcing him to move to another place and digging another well and giving it a different name. Wrote Chamisa:

