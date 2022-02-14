Chamisa Promises Free Education Backed by Vast Mineral Resources When Voted Into Power

HARARE – Education would be free from pre-school to postgraduate studies under a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) government, the party’s deputy president Tendai Biti said.
The former finance minister was campaigning in Harare East ahead of a by-election on March 26.
“As soon as we get in, we will scrap all school fees. President Hakainde Hichilema has done it in Zambia. Zimbabwe has 64 minerals, which they have been looting. We cannot fail to send kids to school from Grade 0 to PhD,” Biti said.
The Zanu PF government has made commitments to make education free at primary school level, but it never followed through on the promise.
- VP Chiwenga files for divorce
- CONSTANTINO CHIWENGA’S FORMER WIFE JOCELYN MAUCHAZA IN TROUBLE OVER CBZ BANK LOAN
- Zimbabwe Coup Leaders Invited to Commonwealth Summit in London
- Zimbabwe Coup Leader General Chiwenga’s Wife Grabs Arda Farm
- Bushiri Prophecies Fulfilled As Mohadi And Chiwenga Are Appointed Vice Presidents?
- Filthy Rich General Chiwenga Messy Divorce Exposes Plunder, Externalisation And Offshore Properties
- How Zimbabwean cartels extract ‘rent’ from Zimbabwe’s poorest and make the elites richer
- Police chief Godwin Matanga has no O’ Level certificate – Chihuri
Biti is fighting to win back the seat he easily carried in 2018 after he was controversially recalled from parliament. Then, he was representing the MDC Alliance before a rival faction led by Douglas Mwonzora managed to wrest the party name and also seize the party’s treasury funding and properties.
By-elections are being held in 28 parliamentary seats and 105 vacancies are to be filled in local authorities.-Zimlive