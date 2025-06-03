Chamisa Reignites Opposition Fire, Signals Political Comeback

HARARE – After months of political silence and a shift toward spiritual messaging, opposition figure Nelson Chamisa has returned to the national spotlight, reigniting his criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and fuelling speculation about a formal political comeback.

The 47-year-old founder of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who dramatically exited the party last year citing infiltration by Zanu-PF, has resumed his trademark confrontational rhetoric, openly challenging recent government policies he deems oppressive and anti-citizen.

Once focused on Bible verses and motivational posts to his 1.3 million followers on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chamisa has now adopted a more pointed tone — publicly rejecting new regulations requiring motorists to purchase radio licenses before renewing vehicle licenses.

“This is too draconian, anti-citizens and outright heartless,” he wrote last week. “Why must I pay for a service I don’t use? Why should I fund partisan propaganda that demonises me from dawn to dusk?”

He described Zimbabwe as a “crime scene” and lambasted the Mnangagwa administration for “pauperising” citizens through relentless taxation.

Strategic Shift Amid Rebuilding

While Chamisa has not officially announced the formation of a new political party, sources within his inner circle suggest his recent public statements are part of a carefully coordinated effort to rebuild political momentum from the ground up.

“When Chamisa stepped away from CCC, it was never the end of his political journey — just the beginning of a new chapter,” a close associate told The Standard. “We are focusing on grassroots structures to insulate the movement from elite-level divisions that have plagued past opposition efforts.”

The insider indicated that Chamisa’s silence was partly tactical, intended to avoid fuelling premature speculation while consolidating local support. However, there had been growing concern within his camp that his absence from political discourse was being misinterpreted as compromise or capitulation to Mnangagwa’s regime.

“This new messaging is meant to correct that perception — and make it clear that he’s not going anywhere,” the source added.

Criticism of Media Policy

Chamisa has also sharply criticised the government’s newly launched media policy, which many observers have described as another attempt to suppress press freedom.

In a strongly worded post, he called the policy “a hollow gesture,” and warned that no real reform was possible without dismantling the state’s tight control over the media.

“The real crisis in Zimbabwe’s media sector is not the lack of policy — it’s the continued criminalisation of journalism,” he wrote. “ZBC and Zimpapers must be transformed into genuine public service platforms, not echo chambers of outdated propaganda.”

He also called for self-regulation in the media industry and condemned vague laws that allow authorities to deregister journalists.

Looking Ahead

Chamisa remains one of the most recognisable faces in Zimbabwean politics, despite controversial defeats in the 2018 and 2023 presidential elections — both of which he refused to accept, alleging massive vote fraud.

While he has yet to confirm whether he will lead a new political party into the 2028 elections, his growing criticism of Mnangagwa’s government has rekindled speculation about his next move.

Attempts to reach Chamisa for comment on his political plans were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

As Zimbabwe heads deeper into an economic and political crossroads, Chamisa’s re-emergence may mark the start of another chapter in the long-running struggle between entrenched power and opposition resistance.