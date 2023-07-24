Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him
Politics

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him in the past 7 years, despite his countless attempts to reach out to the Zanu PF strongman.

Chamisa says he wanted to share ideas with Mnangagwa on how best to govern Zimbabwe.

Addressing a campaign rally at Muchakata Business Centre in Masvingo, the opposition leader says the issue is not about grabbing power; it is about crafting the best proposition for the development and true liberation of Zimbabwe.

Chamisa outlined what he termed his “5 critical issues”, including: Restoration of Zimbabwe’s greatness; Value addition and beneficiation; Human capital development; Natural resources development, and restoration of dignity.

Source – online

data-full-width="">

You may also like

ZAOGA Founder Ezekiel Guti Declared a Zimbabwe National Hero

Zimbabwe High Court nullifies Kasukuwere Presidential elections nomination

Zimbabwe Elections: Lateat Survey gives Mnangagwa suprise lead

Mnangagwa Hands Over Mines to Traditional leaders, War Vets

Mamombe, Chimbiri acquitted after ‘fake abduction’ trial

Full candidate list out tomorrow

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him
ZAOGA Founder Ezekiel Guti Declared a Zimbabwe National Hero
ZION Christian Church Bishop Tells Olinda :‘I LIKE YOUR SEXY EYES.’
Archbishop Guti’s body expected in Zimbabwe on Saturday

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!