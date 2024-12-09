Chamisa to appear before the Retired Justice Cheda

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is expected to testify before the Retired Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into the operations of the Harare City Council.

The commission, established to investigate allegations of corruption, maladministration, and service delivery failures in Zimbabwe’s capital, has been summoning key stakeholders, including current and former political leaders, to provide insights into governance challenges faced by the council.

Chamisa, who previously led CCC, a party that has dominated urban council politics in recent years, is anticipated to address questions related to his party’s oversight and management of the city’s affairs during his tenure. While CCC has frequently blamed central government interference for the city’s struggles, critics have also pointed fingers at alleged mismanagement by council officials linked to the party.

The inquiry aims to uncover the root causes of persistent issues in Harare, including poor waste management, deteriorating infrastructure, water shortages, and allegations of corrupt land deals.

Chamisa’s appearance is likely to draw significant public and political attention, as the findings of the inquiry could impact public perceptions of urban council leadership ahead of future electoral contests.

The commission is expected to compile its findings and recommendations in a report to be presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Source – byo24news