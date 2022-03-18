Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Chamisa’s Prophet in Police Custody
Crime & CourtsPolitics

Chamisa’s Prophet in Police Custody

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) “prophet” Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba veShanduko has been arrested in Harare for disorderly conduct.
According to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Karembera was wearing his regalia and telling people in Central Business District (CBD) to vote for CCC President Nelson Chamisa.

“Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba veShanduko is facing a charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly wearing yellow regalia & telling people in Harare’s CBD to vote for @nelsonchamisa.He is detained at Harare Central Police Station,” ZLHR tweeted.

It further alleged that he was badly assaulted on his legs and back.

However, a legal practitioner who preferred anonymity decried the arrest.

“This is very unprofessional how can police arrest a person who is wearing his party regalia and urging people to vote for his party, the pastors who preach in CBDs why are they not arrested , the police should be professional in their duties,” he explained.

data-full-width="">

Source – Byo24

You may also like

ZEC prints ballot papers

Nengomasha And Prominent Journalist Arrested For Robbery

Joram Nechironga : Home Office ‘processing error’ sees British Army veteran hours...

Joram Nechironga : British Army veteran and dad of two who fought...

Police, soldiers, CIOs in dawn raid on Harare home of preacher Walter...

Five in court over Kwekwe CCC rally murder

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram
Chamisa’s Prophet in Police Custody
Passion Java Speaks On His Deportation Bid
Zimbabwe Army Court Sentences 3 Serving Soldiers to 15 years

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: