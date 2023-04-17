Chief Fortune Charumbira Faces Arrest For Sexual Assault

Fortune Charumbira

The President of the Chief’s Council of Zimbabwe and the President of the Pan African Parliament, Chief Fortune Charumbira, has been reported for sexual assault at Masvingo Central Police Station.

The complainant in the case is Charumbira’s 27-year-old married niece who is a teacher at a school in Masvingo.

According to a leaked police memorandum, Charumbira allegedly pestered his victim for sex and inserted his hand in her privates.

Charumbira allegedly called the complainant on 31 March 2023 just before she arrived in Harare from Mutare at around 1 PM.

The complainant was on her way to a school in Mazowe for a debate competition. Upon her arrival in Harare, the traditional leader picked her and they drove to Rainbow Tours Hotel where they had a meeting and lunch in the dining hall. Reads the police memo:

When they were about to leave, the accused person started caressing the complainant on her breasts. He also put his hand in her dress and kissed her without her consent. The accused person then started comforting the complainant as she told him that she did not want what he was doing. Accused then gave the complainant his car keys and ordered her to go out of the hotel. He told her that someone would follow her. When she was walking out of the hotel, she was stopped by a male adult who is unknown to her.

The man, who had a badge inscribed Parliament of Zimbabwe, asked the complainant to give him the

car keys and told her that he had been assigned to drive her to Mazowe.

She was driven to Mazowe by Charumbira’s aide and was dropped off at the school to attend the event.

Police said on 02 April at around 1 PM while still at the school, Charumbira called the woman and said he wanted to meet her at NSSA Building in Harare on the same day.

She then travelled back to Harare using public transport on the same day and met Charumbira in Harare CBD at 2 PM. Reads the memo:

The accused took the complainant to Munomutapa Hotel in Harare CBD in his vehicle. Upon arrival at Munomutapa Hotel, the accused took the complainant’s cellphone and gave her his car keys. Accused ordered complainant to follow him into the hotel. Accused went to a lounge in the 18th floor together with the complainant. They had talks over what the accused did when they were at Rainbow Tours Hotel. They spent about an hour in the lounge. The complainant stood up intending to leave. When she was at the door leaving, the accused dragged her by her hand back into the lounge. Accused caressed the complainant’s breasts and kissed her without her consent. After that they then left the hotel.

Police said after the incident, the woman went to Charumbira’s car which was parked outside.

He returned the complainant her cell phone and she began recording their conversation secretly.

Charumbira then drove his victim to Mazowe and during the journey, he “persistently questioned the complainant the reason why she was refusing to kiss him.” Reads the memo:

As they were passing Mazowe Dam, the accused inserted his left hand inside the complainant’s thighs and touched her v*gina over the pant. Complainant pushed his hand away.

Charumbira left the woman at the school in Mazowe and returned to Harare. On the same day, the complainant called her father and informed her about the assault over the phone.

On 14 April, she informed her husband about the incidents upon his return from South Africa.

The following day, the woman reported the incidents at ZRP Masvingo Central in the company of her husband.