Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni ‘s Mother Dies

THE late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni’s widow Agnes Masuku Ndiweni and mother to dethroned ‘Chief’ Nhlanhla Ndiweni has died.

She was 96.

The Ndiweni family announced her death through a statement on Wednesday morning.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Indlovukazi yethu, uMadlenya, uZikode, uMasuku. Gogo uMasuku passed on in her sleep in the early hours of today after a short illness. She was 96 years old. A prayerful woman whose faith and labour had nourished society in Ntabazinduna and further afield,” read the statement.

The family said burial arrangements will be made public in due course as her children are abroad.

“May we pass our thanks and appreciation to those who assisted during her illness and all those mourning this sad loss with us. Siyabonga bakwethu (we thank you),” reads the statement.

More to follow…

