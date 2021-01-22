Chigumba Succumbs To Covid-19

Christopher Chigumba

FORMER Zanu PF Chitungwiza MP and businessman, Christopher Chigumba has died from Covid-19.

Chigumba died Thursday night at a local hospital where he was admitted after his health situation deteriorated on Thursday morning.

His son, Takudzwa confirmed the incident.

According to his son, the late legislator could be buried at his rural home in Seke.

Mourners are gathered in Tynwald, Harare.

Chigumba was father to Mac Christopher Chigumba (Jnr), ex-husband to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba.