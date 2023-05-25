Chikore Jailed 8 Years for Raping Ex- Cottco Boss Happymore Mapara’s Daughter

Denzel Chikore

Simba Chokore’s nephew Denzel Chikore will spend 8 years in jail after he was found guilty of raping his friend.

Denzel Chikore(24) whose father Dereck Chikore is elder brother to Bona’s former husband Simba, was convicted by Harare Magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere after a full trial.

The magistrate initially sentenced Chikore to 12 years in jail before suspending four on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard that on January 14, 2023 at around 5 pm the complainant and Chikore were at number 19 Banchory road Mandara preparing for an event together with other friends.The companant is beleived to be the daughter of Cottco boss Happymore Mapara.

After the preparations they had dinner and some drinks together.

After having dinner, the complainant who was tired proceeded to her room and slept leaving the door unlocked since her cousin was supposed to join her later.

At around 2 am the complainant woke up and discovered that Chikore was having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The court heard that the complainant was shocked and confused to such an extent that she could not do anything until Chikore finished having sexual intercourse with her.

Investigations established that Chikore later walked out of the room and the complainant continued sleeping. When the complainant woke up around 9 am she started recollecting what had transpired the night before.

She then narrated the story to her cousin.

The complainant later went home and told her uncle about the issue and asked him to help her inform her parents.

A report was later made at ZRP Highlands.

The accused person was arrested and brought to ZRP Highlands. The complainant was sent to hospital for medical examination and treatment.-Herald