Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Articles Chimombe granted bail in fraud case
Articles

Chimombe granted bail in fraud case

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Mike Chimombe

ECONOMIC Empowerment Group boss Mike Chimombe, did not show any emotions as he appeared in court yesterday facing fraud charges.

The Harare businessman, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers, appeared calm.

He was released on $50 000 bail and remanded to October 26. The State, represented by Pardon Dziva, didn’t oppose bail as Chimombe’s suspected accomplices, who also appeared in court, were released on bail.

The court heard that Chimombe allegedly connived with Hermish Katsande and Steven Chimombe to defraud Brian Marungamise.

Related Stories:

The trio allegedly misrepresented that they were the owners of a residential stand number 8 000, Remainder of Lot 12 Tynwald Township in Harare, measuring 558 square metres, and that it was for sale.

data-full-width="">

Marungamise reportedly paid US$16 900 for the stand, which was not owned by any of them. Two attempts to offer a replacement stand failed as they too were aleady owned.

You may also like

Zimbabwe’s New Marriage Law Polarizes Experts

Dj towers involved in a car accident days after Ginimbi attack

Robert Mugabe junior in nasty car crash

South Africa Home Affairs Minister Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permit | Full Text

Chivayo says power utility ZPC owes Intratrek US$600k as trial fails to...

Only 208 Zimbabwean teachers pass Rwanda test

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Chimombe granted bail in fraud case
Zimbabwean wonderkid named among ‘best talents’ in the Premier League
Russians discover 22 new diamond deposits in Zimbabwe
Ex-AAG President Mike Chimombe Arrested

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!