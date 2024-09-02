China Hosts Major Africa Summit Amid Economic Ties and Global Competition

Beijing has rolled out the red carpet for African leaders as it hosts its largest diplomatic event since the Covid-19 pandemic. The China-Africa forum, which began on Monday, aims to strengthen ties between the world’s second-largest economy and the resource-rich African continent.

More than a dozen African leaders and delegations have descended upon the Chinese capital for the summit, underlining the importance of Sino-African relations. Among the high-profile attendees is South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who arrived early Monday for a four-day visit that will also include a trip to the southern tech hub of Shenzhen.

China’s engagement with Africa has been marked by significant economic cooperation. Bilateral trade between China and Africa reached an impressive $167.8 billion in the first half of this year alone, according to Chinese state media. China has established itself as Africa’s largest trading partner, with countries like South Africa seeing bilateral trade soar to $38.8 billion in 2023.

The forum comes at a time when China’s economic involvement in Africa is under scrutiny. Beijing has funded numerous infrastructure projects across the continent through its Belt and Road Initiative, sending hundreds of thousands of Chinese workers to Africa. While these projects have contributed to development, they have also raised concerns about debt sustainability for African nations.

Recent data from the Chinese Loans to Africa Database shows that Chinese loans to African countries reached their highest level in five years last year. Angola, Ethiopia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya were among the top borrowers. However, the overall loan amounts have decreased significantly from their peak in 2016, when they totaled almost $30 billion.

The summit also highlights China’s strategic interests in Africa’s vast natural resources. Countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, rich in copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth minerals, have seen significant Chinese investment. However, this involvement has not been without challenges, as evidenced by security issues faced by Chinese nationals in some African countries.

As African leaders gather in Beijing, the geopolitical backdrop looms large. The summit takes place amid increasing great power competition between the United States and China for influence in Africa. The U.S. has expressed concerns about what it perceives as China’s “narrow commercial and geopolitical interests” in the region.

For their part, African nations are navigating this complex landscape, seeking to leverage relationships with both global powers to advance their own development agendas. The outcomes of this forum could have far-reaching implications for the future of China-Africa relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.

As the summit unfolds, all eyes will be on the agreements signed, the commitments made, and the tone set for future cooperation between China and its African partners. With global economic challenges and shifting geopolitical dynamics, the results of this forum could shape international relations and economic partnerships for years to come.