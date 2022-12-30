Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Chinyanga Gets Suspended Sentence
Crime & CourtsZimbabwe

Chinyanga Gets Suspended Sentence

by reporter263
written by reporter263

A COMMERCIAL sex worker yesterday pleaded guilty to extortion before Harare magistrate Noticia Shenje, after threatening to report a client for rape.

Nyasha Chinyanga (37) who resides in the Avenues area was sentenced to three months, which were wholly suspended on condition that she pays back the US$165 to the complainant by January 30. Shenje said that she considered the fact that Chinyanga had a baby and sending her to prison would disadvantage the baby and that she did not waste the court’s time.

The court heard that the complainant, Blessing Kativhu picked Chinyanga on December 24 along Chiremba Road, in Queensdale, Harare, while driving to the central business district.

Kativhu said Chinyanga undress in his vehicle, and threatened to report him for rape if he did not give her money.

He gave her US$165, but made a police report, which led to her arrest.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Mnangagwa ‘s lithium export ban forces Chinese firms to build processing plants...

WALES: Zimbabwean raped woman as she held her sleeping baby

Inquest opened into Northmoor ‘murder’ of Zimbabwean woman

Pabloz Bar’s Notorious Bouncers Appeared In Court On Attempted Murder Charges ,...

Messi’s Qatar Hotel Room to be Turned into Museum

Social Media Personality Tate Detained in Romania on Trafficking, Rape Charges

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Mnangagwa ‘s lithium export ban forces Chinese firms to build processing plants in Zimbabwe
Ex-Pope Benedict dies nine years after resignation
Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr
Chinyanga Gets Suspended Sentence

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!