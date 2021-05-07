Chirambadare granted bail

DYNAMOS legend Stanley Chirambadare, who is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault, has been granted $5 000 bail pending trial.

Chirambadare (59) appeared at the Harare magistrates’ courts last week and was remanded in custody. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Through his lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresara, Chirambadare yesterday successfully applied for bail before Justice Webster Chinamora.

The judge granted the application by the ex-footballer with the consent of both the defence and prosecution counsel.

He was ordered to deposit $5 000 with the Clerk of Court at Harare magistrates’ courts.

As part of his bail conditions, Chirambadare is required to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.

He is also required to report at Kuwadzana Police Station once every month and not to interfere with witnesses.

Charges against Chirambadare arose after he allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy at his soccer academy in Mufakose.

He allegedly lured the boy using sweets.

It is alleged that sometime in March, the teenage boy visited Chirambadare at his residence along Mukonono Road in Mufakose where he wanted to clean his house in return for sweets.

The boy used to visit Chirambadare’s place in the company of his friend, but on the day in question, he went alone.

After cleaning the house, Chirambadare allegedly called the boy inside the house where he said he wanted to give him sweets.

The State further alleged that when the boy entered the house, Chirambadare seized him before sexually abusing him.

The ex-footballer is alleged to have gone on to threaten the boy with death if he divulged what had happened to anyone.

Later on, the boy started developing piles and told his uncle, leading to Chirambadare’s arrest.