Chiwenga Flees Marry Divorce War , Hides At Mnangagwa ‘s Maize Fields

President Constantino Chiwenga who is currently standing in for ED Mnangagwa took time off from office and divorce battles to spent the whole Saturday touring the latter’s farming projects at the Pricabe Farm in Sherwood, Zibagwe District, just outside Kwekwe.

The two are long-time friends, and President Mnangagwa is on vacation at the farm where he has massive farming projects going on.

Patrick Mnangagwa, who is the Pricabe Farm manager, yesterday told The Herald about the surprise visit by the Acting President Chiwenga.

He said the two were relaxed at the farm while talking farming.

“I took the Acting President Chiwenga together with the President on a tour of the farm starting with the soya,” said Mr Mnangagwa.

“We also toured the maize field and the pump station. It was not a planned programme, so the two had time together as they relaxed at the farm after the tour.”

Mr Mnangagwa said Acting President Chiwenga was impressed by the work being done at the farm.

Pictures shared by teams close to the President showed the two driving together in a black Land Cruiser taking a tour of the farm. They also pose for photos in a tall maize crop as well as in a thriving soya crop.

In another photo, they are seen in the Land Cruiser as President Mnangagwa hands out goodies to kids who surrounded the car at a farming compound.

In total, President Mnangagwa has 350 hectares of soya and about 400 hectares of maize under irrigation.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is also at the farm, and appears in some of the shared videos and photos.

Vice President Chiwenga is not new at the farm. When he was still heading the Zimbabwe Defence Forces while Mnangagwa was Justice Minister a few years ago, the two also spent some days at the farm.

