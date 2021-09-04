Chiwenga impersonator receives free treatment at Parirenyatwa, Avenues

CHIWENGA

A 35-year-old man was treated for free after telling staff at two hospitals that he was Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, a court heard on Thursday.

Marlon Katiyo, of no fixed abode, was charged with fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to Friday for a ruling on his bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority charges that between August and September 1 this year, when he was finally arrested, Katiyo misrepresented to staff at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Avenues Clinic that he was ‘General Chiwenga’, ‘Dominic Chiwenga’, ‘Tendai Marara’ and on one occasion used his correct name. Vice President Chiwenga is a retired army general, and Dominic is one of his names.

Katiyo, who was complaining of a headache, received free treatment from the two hospitals.

Supporting the fraud charge, the prosecution says Katiyo supplied false names to avoid being traced when his payments to the hospitals became due.-Zimlive