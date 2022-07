Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga recently took and introduced his new wife Miniyothabo Baloyi (donning white hat and mask), who is a colonel and his junior in the military ranks, to his extended family in Wedza during a recent birthday event for his aunt. This follows Chiwenga’s acrimonious divorce with Marry Mubaiwa in 2019.

