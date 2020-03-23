Chiwenga ‘s Nephew Chakuinga Drowns After Boat Capsizes in Chegutu

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s nephew Desire Chakuinga was found dead on Saturday in Chegutu .

He was a passenger in the boat while fishing , went overboard and drowned according to initial reports.

A relative Eventi Chakuinga wrote on Facebook “ hahahaha kunyura vachiredz chegutu neboat “

Desire is a brother of the two twins Memory and Evelyn Chakuinga who are at the centre of the money transfer scandal in which they collectively implicated Chiwenga’s wife, Marry.

Desire with Sisters Memory and Evelyn Chakuinga during defence forces celebrations in 2017

He attended to Gumbonzvanda secondary school between 2004 and 2007

Desire Chakuinga With General Chiwenga

Karare enthusiast Desire

