Chiwenga Takes Over as Zimbabwe President

VP Chiwenga who has been linked to a coup and recently returned from China where he had a medical review on Wednesday takes over as Zimbabwe’s president while Mnangagwa is on annual vacation.

Announcing the news, Acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President George Charamba said Mnangagwa will not be travelling abroad and Chiwenga takes over as acting president.

Unlike his predecessor, the late former President Robert Mugabe, who used to spend his vacation in Malaysia and Singapore, Mnangagwa will spend his annual leave in the country.

“The President will spend his vacation in the country,” read the press statement.

The two Vice Presidents, according to the press statement, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, will take turns to lead the country in acting capacities.

Mnangagwa’s vacation announcement follows widespread speculation that he was not going to take his annual leave in fear of a coup.

Some observers say Mnangagwa fears leaving the country in fear of being toppled.

Mnangagwa has dismissed the suggestions as a farce.

