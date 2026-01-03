Chiwenga Urges Ethical Leadership at Heroes Acre

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s Acting President, Constantino Chiwenga, on Thursday called for ethical leadership and a renewed national resolve to confront corruption, warning that the country’s ambition to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 would falter without integrity and transparency at every level of government.

Speaking at the burial of national hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Mathias Tizirai Ngarava at National Heroes Acre, Chiwenga said Zimbabwe’s development trajectory under the National Development Strategy (NDS) depended on collective discipline and a decisive break from corruption.

“We need to take note of the significant progress achieved under National Development Strategy One,” Chiwenga said. “As we transition into National Development Strategy Two, Zimbabwe remains poised for accelerated growth provided we entrench ethical leadership at all levels, defeat corruption and uphold a whole-of-government approach.”

Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy is the government’s central economic policy framework guiding the country toward its stated Vision 2030 goal of upper-middle-income status. While officials routinely highlight gains in infrastructure and macroeconomic stabilisation, critics argue corruption and weak institutions continue to undermine progress.

Chiwenga warned that the 2030 vision would remain elusive unless leaders and citizens alike rejected what he described as “selfish enrichment practices” and refocused national energies on industrialisation, value addition and inclusive growth.

“Realising our vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030 hinges on our collective commitment to ethical behaviour,” he said. “We must remain steadfast in growing the economy, generating quality jobs and improving the livelihoods of our people.”

He urged mourners to honour Brigadier-General Ngarava’s legacy by recommitting to unity and public service, calling for national cohesion at a time of economic strain and political uncertainty.

“In this moment of reflection, let us channel our grief into renewed service to our country, fostering the spirit of unity that Brigadier-General Ngarava so fervently championed,” Chiwenga said.

The ceremony was notable for what was absent. Unlike previous ZANU-PF funerals often criticised for morphing into overt political rallies—the burial proceeded without placards, slogans or chants linked to calls for extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2030.

Chiwenga’s remarks, focused squarely on governance, ethics and national development, have since prompted quiet speculation about internal dynamics within the ruling party. Some political observers interpret the speech as a subtle signal of unease with the current trajectory of leadership and succession debates, though no explicit reference was made.

For now, the address stands as one of Chiwenga’s clearest public interventions on corruption and governance—delivered at a moment when symbolism, setting and silence carried as much weight as the words themselves.