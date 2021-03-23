Chiyangwa’s daughter duped of US$20 000 botched gold deal

Phillip Chiyangwa and wife

BUSINESSMAN Philip Chiyangwa’s daughter and former television presenter, Cherish Natasha Chiyangwa was reportedly duped of US$20 000 in a botched gold deal, a Harare court has heard.

Willard Munyaradzi Kachere, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Mangosi.

The court heard that in April last year, Kachere approached Cherish and misrepresented that he was into buying and selling

gold and if she invested US$20 000 with him, he was able to give her a pro t of US$2 000 every fortnight.

The court heard that acting on the misrepresentation, Cherish paid US$20 000 to Kachere, through her business partner Jamie Farai Muswibe, who is based in England for the investment.

Kachere converted the money to his own use and Chiyangwa suffered an actual prejudice of US$20 000 the court heard.

