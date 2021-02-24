Chombo arrives at court to face corruption charges

data-full-width="">

Ignatius Chombo arriving at the Harare Magistrates court



Former Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo has arrived this morning at the Harare Magistrates Court to face corruption related charges.

He was arrested on Monday in connection with findings in the Uchena Land Commission report.

Chombo is being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

According to the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry into the Sale of State Land in and around Urban Settlements, at least 431 cases of suspected corruption in the sale of State land need to be investigated and prosecutions instigated.

The commission also wants all past and present Government officers connected with managing State land investigated, including lifestyle audits, for possible charges of abuse of office, bribery and general corrupt practices.