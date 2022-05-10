Comic Pastor battles to shrug off Zanu-PF links

Prosper Ngomashi(L) with Mnangagwa’s Son Collins (c)

Comedian Prosper Ngomashi , populary knowns as Comic Pastor is increasingly coming under pressure from different corners on suspicion that he has allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ngomashi has been at pains to detach themselves from the Zanu-PF regime, particularly on social media after images emerge of his with the President’s son Collins.

The storm brewed after a shadowy Facebook user ” Operational Restore Legacy ” claimed Ngomashi has joined ruling party Zanu PF.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

He denies the claims.

“You join Zanu Pf you get insults and lose followers

You join CCC you Gain followers and night followers (free artists)”, he said

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcomicpastorandassociates%2Fposts%2F532535348238821&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="582" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

