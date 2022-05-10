Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Comic Pastor battles to shrug off Zanu-PF links
EntertainmentPolitics

Comic Pastor battles to shrug off Zanu-PF links

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Prosper Ngomashi(L) with Mnangagwa’s Son Collins (c)

Comedian Prosper Ngomashi , populary knowns as Comic Pastor is increasingly coming under pressure from different corners on suspicion that he has allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ngomashi has been at pains to detach themselves from the Zanu-PF regime, particularly on social media after images emerge of his with the President’s son Collins.

The storm brewed after a shadowy Facebook user ” Operational Restore Legacy ” claimed Ngomashi has joined ruling party Zanu PF.

data-full-width="">

He denies the claims.

“You join Zanu Pf you get insults and lose followers
You join CCC you Gain followers and night followers (free artists)”, he said

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcomicpastorandassociates%2Fposts%2F532535348238821&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="582" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

You may also like

Tytan Set To Pay Lobola For Olinda For The Second Time

Mnangagwa bans banks from lending as the Zim dollar implodes

Man Turns Into Cow After Sleeping With Someone’s Wife

Zimbabwean elected UK Town Council Mayor

Russian Weapons Found at Zimbabwe Farm

Zimbabwe: Churches are a battleground for politicians seeking to entice voters

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Liquid to launch 5G network service in Zimbabwe
Insights from Zimbabwe on how to link formal and informal economies
Tytan Set To Pay Lobola For Olinda For The Second Time
Zimbabwe civil servants to continue receiving USD 175 benefit

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: