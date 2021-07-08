Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army General Edzai Chimonyo dies from cancer

Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army General Edzai Chimonyo

The Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army General Edzai Chimonyo has died.

He succumbed to cancer early this morning, Presidential spokesman George Charamba confirmed in a tweet.

OTHERS LIKED:

Writing on his Twitter blog, Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said Lt Gen Chimonyo died after a long battle with cancer.

“Devastated to announce the passing on of General Chimonyo early this morning after a long fight against cancer. go well freedom fighter, Commander and Ambassador,” he wrote.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

ZNA Commander Lt-Gen Chimonyo participated in the liberation struggle and has held a number of appointments between 1980 and 2008 in various brigades, Army and Defence Headquarters before his transfer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he was appointed ambassador to Tanzania until December 2017.

Lt Gen Chimonyo assumed his current position on December 18, 2017 when he took over from General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who was promoted to be the Commander Defence Forces.