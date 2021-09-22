Concourt upholds extension of CJ Malaba’s term in office

THE Constitutional Court has upheld the legality of the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term in office after nullifying a High Court judgement issued in May.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Chief Justice Luke Malaba has always been legally in office after his tenure was extended by a further 5 years.

Chief Justice Malaba’s term in office was extended by five years but some activists challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s decision, arguing that he had reached retirement age.

However, the High Court ruling has been nullified by the Constitutional Court.

