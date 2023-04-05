Convicted Fadzayi Mahere spared jail, fined US$500

HARARE – CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, convicted Wednesday for publishing falsehoods through social media, was fined US$500 by a Harare magistrate.

This follows her conviction for communicating falsehood prejudicial to the state after nearly two years of trial by presiding magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

Mahere in 2020 relayed through her twitter handle, a video of a woman who was filmed angrily tussling a uniformed police operative she accused of striking and killing her baby with a baton stick.

It later turned out the claims were not true.

Police arrested and charged the opposition politician of publishing falsehood prejudicial to the state.