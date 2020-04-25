Corona Virus Wipes Off ZBC’s TV Content

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s (ZBC) only television channel, ZBCtv says it has run out of content to air due to the national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ZBCtv’s head of production and television services, Godknows Chera revealed that among those affected are soapies Indlalifa- The Heir, Estate Blues and Zvazviri. He said:

The lockdown has affected our programming as ZBCtv. We have programmes such as Estate Blues, Bvunze and soapies like Zvazviri and Indlalifa being affected.

We’re now discussing with producers, some whose productions are doing well online such as Wadiwa Wepa Moyo to see how we can partner with them.

Chera added that ZBCtv is now digging into its archives to check for content and will be bringing back shows like Dlala Ngamla, Tiriparwendo, Madlela Series and Amakorokoza until the situation normalises.

In South Africa, soapies such as Uzalo on SABC 1, Scandal!, Rhythm City, Imbewu: The Seed on eTV, Isibaya and Gomora on Mzansi Magic have all stopped shooting as the country is also on lockdown.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

