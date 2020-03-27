Coronavirus : Ammara Brown Goes in Self-Quarantine

Ammara Brown

AFRO-POP songbird Ammara Brown has placed herself under self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure after arriving back in the country on Wednesday from South Africa where she was a guest judge at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices show in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The Old Mutual Amazing Voices was held in Johannesburg with the objective of unearthing singing talent across gospel, pop and rhythm and blues genres.

Ammara’s manager, Chido Musasiwa, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday the musician was in self-quarantine not necessarily because she had contracted COVID-19, but it was just a precautionary measure as South Africa has recorded an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

“We have placed Ammara in self-quarantine for 14 days where we will be assessing her health and temperature, but this is just a precautionary measure because she was in South Africa which is recording high cases of coronavirus,” she said.

“It’s not that we are suspecting that she might have come into contact with infected people, but it’s just a precautionary measure because where she was, she was safe and there were a few people living with her, but it’s just that at airports there are a lot of people. And after the 14 days we will see what happens.”

Musasiwa said the musician would use the self-isolation period to rest and write songs.

“This is a period which she will use to write songs and also to rest. We managed to book her the first available flight from South Africa, so that she would not be affected by the lockdown and also the coronavirus,” she said.

Musasiwa said Ammara’s fans — the Ammartians — would have to log onto various online streaming platforms such as YouTube for new songs as the artiste is currently riding high on her latest offering titled Loyal and also another track in which she was featured by Nuty O and DJ Crocx titled Just for Tonight.

Zimbabwe has reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one death of young journalist Zororo Makamba.

Ammara is a singer and songwriter specialising in Afro-pop and RnB and has played various roles as brand ambassador and an actress. A daughter to the late music legend Andy Brown, she began her career in the 1990s starting with a television commercial that also featured the late music superstar and national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.-Newsday

